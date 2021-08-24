The MX-30 EV is going to California with a 100-mile range, but it’s intriguing. More electric crossovers are coming to Kia dealerships. And the Mustang Mach-E is ready for some range boosts. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV has been priced starting at $34,645 and rated at 100 EPA miles, the company confirmed Tuesday. Thanks to a program from Mazda that will help owners with loaner cars when they want to drive farther, it’s shaping up to be an intriguing niche EV.

The Kia EV6 is due to arrive at U.S. dealerships across all 50 states, starting in 2022. But it won’t be the only new EV from Kia; at least two other electric crossover models are expected to join it by 2025, according to a report.

The chief engineer of the Ford Mustang Mach-E confirmed in a recent interview with industry analyst Sandy Munro that the Mach-E will get more driving range each year starting in 2022. Efficiency and range will get a boost with new hardware as well as the expected over-the-air updates.

And we’ve covered a great many electric crate-engine kits and projects over the past several years. Over at Motor Authority, Ford introduced its own this past week, called Eluminator and positioned for EV conversions and vintage-vehicle projects. It’s due to be introduced at the SEMA show in Las Vegas this fall.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter