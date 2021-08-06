A curbside charging project in Kansas City shows what could be done in many U.S. cities. The electric car sales charts aren’t just pointing to a Tesla market anymore. And could the most affordable Tesla for China be powered by cells from another EV maker? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

According to a report, BYD might as soon as next year be supplying Tesla with its Blade battery—with its latest LFP cells—potentially to be used in Tesla’s $25,000 EV being led by a team in China.

In perhaps a template of what we need to see more of in the U.S.: A project in Kansas City aims to help apartment-dwellers who park on the street go electric—by installing streetlight-based curbside chargers throughout the city. Installations will be completed by the end of the year.

As a roundup out Thursday helped underscore, U.S. EV sales have been record-breaking so far in 2021—despite the pandemic and supply chain issues. Credit the abundance of new, widely available mass-market EV models that have arrived in the past six months; it’s not just a Tesla Model 3 market anymore.

And over at Motor Authority: Could Mazda have more than a range-extender in mind for its Wankel rotary engine? Recent patent filings suggest that a RX rotary-engine sports car might still be in the cards—electrified, of course.

