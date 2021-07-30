Mitsubishi teases the next-generation Outlander Plug-In Hybrid. CATL shows some of the future with its sodium-ion cells. And we round up all that’s alleged of Nikola founder Trevor Milton, who’s out on $100 million bail. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Trevor Milton, the founder of fuel-cell-focused truckmaker Nikola Motor Company, was charged yesterday with securities fraud and more. Where does that leave the future of Nikola, which has continued to execute its business plan, albeit seemingly slower, if the level of alleged fraud proves true? We took a look at all that’s alleged.

The Chinese battery maker CATL revealed production-bound sodium-ion batteries that can be charged to 80% in 15 minutes at room temperature. The cells could have a bright future for energy storage and electric vehicle uses that don’t need top energy density. They can be combined with lithium-ion cells in the same pack, CATL claims.

Mitsubishi teased the next-generation version of its Outlander Plug-In Hybrid, confirming that it will arrive in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2022. Improvements for the new PHEV include more range, more power, and a third-row seat—although we’re crossing our fingers that it will continue to offer DC fast-charging.

And over at Motor Authority: Ultra-luxury brand Bentley is hoping to expand the appeal of its plug-in hybrid Flying Spur Hybrid with a new, tweed-upholstered “Odyssean Edition.”

