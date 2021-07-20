There’s a second, more affordable electric truck coming to the GMC brand after the Hummer EV models. Volvo’s first EV-exclusive design has a price tag. And the Lightyear One solar car is coming from the factory that built the Fisker Karma. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GMC has confirmed that a full-size, fully electric pickup is in the works for the GM truck brand. It’s quite likely the electric pickup will share much with the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV and be built with the same Ultium propulsion system and sandwich construction serving as the basis for the GMC Hummer EV.

The Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover will start at $59,845 when it reaches dealerships later in the year, the automaker said Monday—although final details regarding efficiency and range haven’t yet been confirmed by the EPA.

Finland’s Valmet has been announced as the production partner for the Lightyear One solar-supplemented EV that aims to provide a long driving range with fewer battery cells and less burden on charging infrastructure. Valmet is a contract manufacturing firm that assembled the Fisker Karma, along with the Think City, earlier versions of the Porsche Boxster, and others.

And over at The Car Connection: How does the 35-mpg hybrid-only 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan hold up on a cross-country trip loaded with four people and gear? Very well on all the mileage expectations—although its in-cabin tech could use an update.

_______________________________________

