Toyota says it isn’t anti-EV. We get an up-close look at the BMW iX electric SUV. The Nissan Ariya is delayed by a few months, but it’s still shaping up to offer the same performance and value. And would you subscribe to charging as a service? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota Motor North America pushed back this week about recent accusations that the company was “anti-BEV”—and it suggests that if customer demand for more Toyota EVs exists, it will make them.

The U.S. arrival of the 2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover is being delayed by a few months—to early 2022—the company has confirmed. The company re-upped its plan to offer the Ariya at a starting price of about $40,000—with continued eligibility for the $7,500 EV tax credit not included.

After an up-close look at the 2022 BMW iX electric SUV, we’re smitten with the interior design but still balk at the exterior design, which mates a Super Sized version of the i3 theme with a very big faux-grille.

The startup SparkCharge has released app-based ChargeUp mobile charging—”charging as a service,” it’s being called—in Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Put simply, for $25 a month, it brings fast-charging to you, when and where you might need it.

