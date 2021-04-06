GM on Tuesday announced that the Chevrolet Silverado full-size pickup will be built in an all-electric version at its Hamtramck, Michigan plant.

In the absence of other details, the automaker did reveal that the new model will offer more than 400 miles of EPA range.

The company has teased the Silverado EV design at several points—most notably using it as prop during a presentation on the company’s EV future. GM also included the Chevy full-size electric truck in its no-cameras preview of upcoming EVs a year ago, showcasing the possibilities of its Ultium battery technology and new propulsion toolkits.

GM chief EV officer Travis Hester with Chevrolet electric truck

The electric Silverado will join the Hummer EV SUT (pickup), the recently revealed Hummer EV SUV, and the Cruise Origin electric people-mover at the Detroit-area facility, which was renamed Factory Zero last year as part of a focus on electric vehicles and sustainable manufacturing.

“The vehicles coming from Factory Zero will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement. “The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado—and more—and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

There was one noteworthy omission with today’s announcement: timing. GM isn’t yet confirming timing, the model year of the vehicle, or its specs yet—outside of the driving range.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

The automaker does note that it has reduced vehicle development times by nearly 50 percent, to just 26 months. So if the project were only given the green light today it would be due to arrive by summer of 2023.

First deliveries of the Rivian R1T are expected this summer, followed by the GMC Hummer pickup’s arrival in fall 2021, then the F-150 Electric due sometime in 2022. With the electric Silverado now confirmed, too—and to be Michigan-made, like the F-Series electric—the electric trucks are most definitely coming soon.

Factory Zero - GM reconfigures Hamtramck plant for EVs

The focus of GM's top technology vehicles on the Hamtramck plant, which was potentially on the chopping block several years ago, represents another surge of manufacturing activity for the Detroit area. The plant formerly made the Chevy Volt, and it's made more than four million vehicles there since 1985.