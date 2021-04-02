The Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is as much of a sales hit as Ford had hoped. Mercedes-Benz ups its claims for EQS range. And free-piston range extenders could help make more trucks all-electric. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz this week raised its estimated range number for the flagship EQS electric sedan—to 478 miles on the European WLTP test. On U.S. EPA-cycle terms, will that be enough to beat the non-Plaid+ versions of the Model S?

Production of the redesigned Tesla Model S hasn't yet started, but according to a sales update Friday morning, it will soon.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t staying on dealer lots long, and so far Ford looks on pace to sell the 25,000 to 30,000 that it has planned for prior to the model’s release. Now the question becomes, could it sell the Mach-E at Model Y numbers?

From the technology corner, sometimes the outliers have the best ideas. Free-piston engines—an idea that’s been simmering for decades—could be the sweet spot for electric-truck range extenders. Renewed momentum behind the tech rallies around the potential for them to be shaped like battery packs, fitting the purpose of filling in when an EV is out of range.

And over at Motor Authority: An all-electric open-top roadster called the MG Cyberster, to be shown in concept form at Auto Shanghai later this month, promises three-second 0-62 mph acceleration and 500 miles of range. Sounds like the perfect weekend road-trip machine.

