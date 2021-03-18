Tesla has tried to convince the UK to raise its fuel tax. A recall on two EVs underscores how over-the-air updates can simplify some safety recalls. And Lordstown Motors asserts that it will be cranking out an Endurance electric pickup every six minutes in September. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lordstown Motors on Wednesday insisted, in its first-ever update as a publicly traded company, that it will be mass-producing electric trucks starting in September. The company also revealed that it was being probed by the SEC, and has qualified for a Department of Energy ATVM loan, as it attempted to rebuke some of the claims about faked orders raised in a recent activist short-seller report.

Tesla lobbied the UK government for higher taxes on gas and diesel vehicles, according to a report from The Guardian. The paper reported that the proposal from Tesla included both higher fuel taxes and a charge on internal-combustion vehicle purchases.

A recent recall of the closely related Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge is a testament to the potential of over-the-air updates as a quick remedy for safety issues. Both of these electric vehicles have the capability, but it isn’t yet used on the Volvo side.

Over at Motor Authority: Audi CEO Markus Dusemann said, among many announcements earlier in the week from the VW Group, that an Audi Q6 E-Tron is due to arrive in 2022. Expect it to be built on the brand’s premium platform and closely related to the next, all-electric Porsche Macan.

