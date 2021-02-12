How does Tesla’s bitcoin investment affect its carbon footprint? Polestar starts to say farewell to the Polestar 1 flagship. And Shell says we’re past peak oil This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance coupe is entering its final year of production, with final build slots now available as the brand gets ready for more electric cars and a future flagship EV model.

Tesla vehicles don’t produce direct tailpipe emissions, although its recent investment in the cryptocurrency bitcoin will certainly add to Tesla’s carbon footprint—unless CEO Elon Musk has some plan to make it greener, that is.

Shell has admitted it’s past peak oil. And as Shell and other big oil companies scramble to invest in renewables and charging companies, it sees carbon offsets as a business opportunity.

And over at The Car Connection: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover vs. 2021 Tesla Model 3. How do they compare—in the winter?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter