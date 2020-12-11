The Bollinger B1 and B2 electric trucks have a new look. The F-150 Hybrid leads in gas-truck gas mileage. Hundreds of “boost” chargers could provide fast-charging in hard-to-site places. And Lordstown Motors thrashes its skateboard platform and in-wheel motors. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lordstown Motors has teased the skateboard platform under its Endurance electric truck by showing it being put through the paces with a roll cage mounted on top instead of a body. Shown thrashing through water, mud, and snow, and making jarring impacts, Lordstown appears to be giving the in-wheel hub motors a test.

With new fuel economy ratings claimed by Ford, the 2021 F-150 hybrid is the efficiency leader of big gasoline trucks. Diesels have it beat for highway mileage, however, although the landscape of what defines an efficient pickup is about to change later next year with the arrival of a wave of electric trucks.

Bollinger Motors has revealed a new look for its B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup. Partly predicated by the push toward production—to be done by a yet-undisclosed contract manufacturer—the series of nips and tucks keep to the original intent behind these trucks, but you won’t mistake them for the earlier prototypes.

