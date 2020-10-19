A wide range of plug-in models—from Hyundai and BMW—are being recalled for potential fire risk. Tesla boosts range for much of its lineup. Karma prices its fully electric car. And Nikola could revert to a “base plan” that means no Badger. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has issued a stop-sale and U.S. recall for all 2019-2020 Hyundai Kona Electric models. Hyundai hasn’t yet found a root cause of an issue that has led to some fires outside of the U.S. market, but in the meantime don’t park your Kona Electric in the garage.

And BMW has expanded a recall of most 2020 and 2021 plug-in hybrid models over concerns that welding debris were left in the battery pack during manufacturing. BMW doesn’t want you charging your PHEV, or driving in sport mode, until it figures out the issue.

Most of the Tesla lineup has received a significant range boost, with the Model 3 now reaching 353 miles and the Model X hitting 371 miles.

Nikola now says that if its deal with GM falls through, it would continue alone, reverting to a “base plan” that could cut the hydrogen-supplemented Badger electric pickup out of its future portfolio.

Karma has put a price tag on its upcoming GSe-6, the long-awaited fully electric version of its plug-in hybrid Revero GT, which traces back to the original Fisker Karma.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4—a surprise rethink on a vehicle that wasn’t designed for off-roading—helps scout the trail for an electric G-Wagen.

