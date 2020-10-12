The 48-mpg Honda Accord Hybrid accelerates quicker for 2021. Mazda has made its rotary range extender official. REE Automotive shows off its range of skateboard platforms. And you can rent electric commercial trucks. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mazda recently confirmed that the electric version of its MX-30 crossover will be the one—or at least the first one—to get its repurposed rotary engine as a range extender.

REE Automotive has shown three different uniquely packaged skateboard platforms—in motion—that could form the basis for a wide range of distinct commercial electric vehicles.

The 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid gets more power and some cabin and active-safety technology upgrades, but it’s not at the expense of gas mileage; the model still gets 48 mpg combined.

And looking for a truck to handle a quick cargo move for your home or business, without the diesel emissions? This weekend we looked at a new nationwide rental service soon offering electric truck and cargo van conversions from Lightning Systems of Colorado. It’s likely that many more possibilities are coming soon.

_______________________________________

