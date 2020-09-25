The battery maker SK Innovation this week started ramping up a massive cell plant for U.S.-made EVs. Looking at repairs and maintenance, plug-in hybrids cost less than traditional models. And Canoo has some fast fun with its bare electric-vehicle platform out in the open. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The California electric vehicle startup Canoo has shown its skateboard platform and the set of corresponding propulsion and mechanical components in an unusual venue—in action, on a dusty lake bed. With at least four vehicles in the works from this platform, and an unusual membership model rather than sales, they’re already an interesting one to watch.

Two Georgia plants, now hiring and ramping up to 2,600 jobs by 2024, will enable battery supplier SK Innovation to produce cells for 300,000 EVs per year—including upcoming EVs like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford F-150 Electric.

A new whitepaper out Thursday from Consumer Reports—digging into the organization’s vast bank of reliability data—confirms that EVs cost less to maintain and repair than conventional gasoline vehicles. The more surprising part of the finding, though, is that plug-in hybrids are close behind EVs and might even be cheaper to keep up into high mileage.

And over at Motor Authority: The Audi E-Tron GT electric super sedan has been spotted by spy photographers. Although it’s based on the Porsche Taycan, it’s expected to share only the windshield and have styling entirely its own.

