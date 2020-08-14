We take the Polestar 2 for a drive, see how batteries can make fast-charging more flexible, and look at how batteries themselves might not need to be in one big pack. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The battery supplier CATL says that by the end of the decade it hopes to have a system in which automakers can place battery cells in vehicle frames—not just in a centralized pack.

The first installation of FreeWire hardware at a convenience store in California demonstrates that with battery buffers there’s far greater flexibility over where DC fast-charging can go.

We drove the Polestar 2 electric fastback, and found its power and agility to be up to the task of rivaling the Tesla Model Y. But whether you look at it versus the Model Y or Model 3, it comes up short in space—and in some other ways.

And over at Motor Authority: There’s one more numerical piece about the upcoming Cadillac Lyric that’s entered the picture since we first reported on it last week: a hint about its price. GM North America president Steve Carlisle reportedly verified it will start under $60,000.

