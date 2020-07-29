General Motors released a video Wednesday teasing the upcoming reveal of the GMC Hummer EV, with a first look at the pickup and SUV versions in profile plus the first mention of several new features for the electric truck family

The video included mention of Adrenaline and Crab modes—likely pertaining to high-performance driving and to off-roading, respectively—and provided a clay-model glimpse of the frunk (front trunk). The timing of the video's release may have been to soothe some of the sting of the company’s $800 million loss reported Wednesday for the second quarter of 2020.

2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT profile

The video also rehashed many things that the automaker has shown or stated before, such as the truck’s estimated 0-60 mph time of as little as 3.0 seconds (likely in Adrenaline mode) and its removable modular Sky Panels. The frunk appears to be large enough to stow those panels.

GMC Hummer EV GMC Hummer EV GMC Hummer EV

The Hummer EV will include SUT (pickup) and SUV versions, and the SUV will have a somewhat shorter wheelbase. Built on GM’s Ultium propulsion system, they’ll offer a body-on-frame layout, a dual-motor system, and battery packs ranging up to 200 kwh, which could deliver in the vicinity of 400 miles of range in the near term and considerably more in the future.

General Motors' BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries

The company asserted in May that, even as it’s made some budget cuts elsewhere in the company, it’s fast-tracked its electric-vehicle program in the pandemic slowdown. The trucks remain on-schedule for fall 2021.

GM was originally supposed to reveal the Hummer trucks on May 20, but later announced it will be revealed this fall. Tune in soon for more info about the reborn Hummer EV.