The 2020 Audi Sportback gets more miles of range. Lordstown Motors shows us its mammoth plant—in Lordstown. And shoppers are still efficiency-focused, even with cheap gas. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Despite all the excitement over low gas prices, concern about mpg might get thrown to the wayside quite as quickly as some suggest. A new survey from Consumer Reports shows that fuel economy remains a priority, even as the pump price plunges.

The 2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback, which was just priced at $78,395, goes farther on a charge than the E-Tron SUV—and it’s not just because of the slimmer looks.

Lordstown Motors has provided an up-close and inside look at the former GM plant in Ohio that built gasoline Chevrolet models up until last year. The company is revamping the mammoth plant—or perhaps a section of it for now—to build its fleet-focused electric Endurance pickup.

Over at our partner site The Car Connection: The best family-hauler SUVs with towing ability are all gasoline models right now, but we hope in another year or two to see several more hybrid and fully electric models on this list.

