Maven isn't coming back after the pandemic. Lordstown Motors announces a (slight) delay in its electric pickups. And Shell and BP are going net-zero—with a very big asterisk. This and more at Green Car Reports, on this 50th Anniversary Earth Day!

General Motors is shutting down its Maven car-sharing unit, which aimed to harness all the wonder of the gig economy and social sharing but, probably, tried to do too many things.

In the kind of corporate claims that we need to read with a critical eye—every day, not just on Earth Day—Shell recently joined BP in aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. No, that doesn’t include the carbon emissions from the fuel the companies still plan to be producing. Every little bit helps, though, right?

Lordstown Motors, the company that plans to build fully electric work-oriented Endurance pickups at the former GM facility in Ohio, anticipates that the coronavirus shutdown will delay deliveries by about a month. In January 2021, they’ll arrive many months before the GMC Hummer trucks that GM has planned.

Rivian earlier this month confirmed a delay for its R1T and R1S electric trucks; but as featured over on our companion site Motor Authority, the electric-truck maker recently outlined how its prototypes are built for testing.

