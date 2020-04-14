Electric car racing is getting a fun twist later this year. The Chevrolet Bolt EV has been recalled for an odd but critical safety issue. And what about EVs and pacemakers? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Some versions of the Chevrolet Bolt EV have been recalled for an issue in which the rear door could open when owners are trying to roll down the rear window.

Electric car racing is going airborne—with an unexpected twist mixing it with drone and VTOL technology—in the upcoming Airspeeder race series. It’s still due to start later this year.

A new study has found that electric cars and pacemakers are a safe combination. Although you’ll still want to be very cautious about DC fast charging.

And over at our companion site Motor Authority, Fisker has introduced a new Force-E pack for its upcoming Ocean electric SUV. While so far it’s just a teaser picture, the option appears to make the Ocean ready for off-roading.

