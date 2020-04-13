Electric-car myths persist. Tesla’s sales surged in China. And what the effect of the pandemic be on EV sales? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla sales conquered nearly a third of the EV market in China in the first quarter of the year, and it appears to have been a factor that gave the automaker its best first quarter ever.

A number of electric-car myths and misconceptions persist—even for those who enjoy diving into the tech details of performance cars or watching racing. With that crowd in mind, Formula E electric-car racing recently sought to debunk some of those.

Oil prices and hesitation over a pandemic-induced downturn could hit the electric-vehicle market harder than the general vehicle market, according to one firm’s recent research.

And this weekend we reported on another novel idea taking advantage of the newfound flexibility of solar: a car cover that can recover many miles of EV range on a sunny day.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter