The stars of the Discovery Channel show Diesel Brothers have been hit with a fine of more than $850,000 for removing emissions equipment from smoke-billowing diesel trucks they modified.

Outside of pedestrian-safety concerns, the debate continues over whether electric cars should make a sound or not. With something called Active Sound Control, you could give your electric car the burble or bark of an internal-combustion vehicle of your choice.

Tesla is looking around for a U.S. location where it can build its Cybertruck—as well as more Model Y electric crossovers.

