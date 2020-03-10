Porsche hesitates over heavy electric sports cars. A company claims the most power-dense motor. And BMW cuts the U.S. out of the plan for its iX3 electric SUV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

If you think Porsche is ready to follow its Taycan with a fully electric sports car or two, that anticipation may be premature. The brand’s research and development boss says that it still sees battery packs as too heavy for small sports cars.

A UK company claims to have created the most power-dense electric motor for use in electric vehicles. Although the company hasn’t yet pointed to any vehicle that will be using them, it’s shaping up to be an era for motor innovation.

BMW has confirmed that the next electric vehicle headed to the U.S. will be the iNext electric SUV in the middle of next year, followed by the i4 electric sedan later in the year. The model that’s missing, the smaller iX3 electric crossover, won’t be coming to the U.S.

And covered at our partner site The Car Connection, a recall covering more than 1.8 million Toyota and Lexus models for a fuel pump issue affects some hybrids, including the Lexus LC 500h and LS 500h.

