Audi has announced it will bring sustainable materials to its mainstream models, too. Perhaps with a little help from incentives, Germans are embracing EVs. And Hyundai has announced a lot more Kona Electric production for Europe; maybe it will help America get more of them. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has announced that it will ramp up additional production of its Kona Electric for Europe from a plant in the Czech Republic. The move might possibly help with the model’s very limited availability in the U.S.

Audi has announced a new effort to put more sustainable materials in its vehicle interiors—and the project goes well beyond just its EVs.

Germany cemented its position as the largest electric-vehicle market in the EU in 2019; although the country remains anxious about whether those EVs are going to come from its domestic industry or from foreign brands like Tesla and Hyundai.

And over at Motor Authority, Porsche has given a deeper look at how its Taycan electric car is assembled. Much of the assembly process is indistinguishable from that of the brand’s gasoline cars.

