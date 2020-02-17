Tesla’s construction of its factory in Germany has run into some issues with environmentalists. Hyundai teases its Geneva concept. And we get a look at the production Volkswagen electric crossover for the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has given us a glimpse of its fully electric concept car, Prophecy, for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. With a design that emphasizes “Sensuous Sportiness,” the car might serve as an alter ego to the 45 concept shown in September—both perhaps to be built on an all-new dedicated EV platform.

Preparation for construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Germany has had a rocky start due to issues over resident wildlife and the clearing of trees—clearing that you might argue will be offset by the hundreds of thousands of electric cars that Germany’s domestic auto industry hasn’t yet been able to deliver.

If you’re shopping for a used Tesla—whether that’s a Model S, Model X, or Model 3—a new guide from YouTube host Rich Rebuilds runs through some very valuable advice (in less than 15 minutes) that should put you at a better starting point.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority, spy photographers have spotted the production prototype for Volkswagen’s upcoming ID 4 electric crossover—that’s the one originally thought to be named ID 4X. It will be the first model due to be sold in the U.S. and built with VW’s dedicated mass-production electric platform.

