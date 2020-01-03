Honda isn’t sounding as bullish about electric cars as it did a couple of years ago; think hybrids instead. Tesla finishes the decade on a strong note and aims globally in 2020. And BMW could be working on an electric flagship sedan to rival the Model S and Audi E-Tron GT. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Tesla enters a new year with some impressive gains—2019 deliveries roughly up 50 percent over 2018. The ramp-up of its China factory and plans for Europe aim to keep the growth smart well into the next decade.

Honda is keeping with its goal to provide more electrified vehicles by volume, but it’s repositioning to favor hybrids more than electric cars.

BMW might be developing a larger i6 fully electric sedan to rival the Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT, and Mercedes-Benz EQS, and fit above the Model 3–sized i4 sedan. It’s likely four years out.

