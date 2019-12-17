Opposition from the President cuts the EV tax credit’s future. from the President Rivian is packing more energy into less space. And Ford has been more particular about how dealers advertise the price of the Mustang Mach-E. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Rivian will achieve its 400-mile (or more) range rating partly by including more battery capacity than other automakers. How does it fit that without cutting into cabin space or ground clearance? It does cooling different, and claims the most energy-dense battery pack, by volume, of any EV.

Perhaps in a nod to Tesla, Ford is getting specific about how its dealers are supposed to advertise the price of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. Haggling can still very much be a part of the picture, however.

And despite strong bipartisan support for the extension (and expansion) of the EV tax credit, “significant opposition” from the White House has cut the proposal out of a federal spending bill. Two American companies, GM and Tesla, will be most affected, and an expansion might have given an extra boost to the Tesla Model Y.

And on the subject of domestic automakers: They lag behind other companies with respect to making automatic emergency braking standard on their vehicles.

