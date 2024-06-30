Over 12,500 Fisker Ocean owners have a new issue

The Ocean's exterior door handles could stick and fail to open

Fisker has filed for bankruptcy

Fisker is recalling 12,523 Ocean electric SUVs globally because of an issue that could cause exterior door handles to stick and fail to open, the company announced Friday.

The recall encompasses 8,204 vehicles in the U.S., 513 in Canada, and 3,806 in Europe, according to a company press release. In the U.S., Oceans were delivered as both 2023 and 2024 models. Fisker estimates that 2.5% of vehicles could have the defect, which the company attributes to a "malfunctioning mechanism."

Fisker Ocean

Fisker will inspect all four exterior door handles on affected vehicles with a "specialized force checking tool" provided by the supplier of the door handles, and will replace them if necessary, free of charge.

Owner letters are expected to be mailed August 30. Owners can also contact Fisker at 1-844-347-5371 and reference recall number TSB55062401, or contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236. The NHTSA's reference number for this recall is 24V466000.

2023 Fisker Ocean

This is the third recall of the Ocean in this month alone, and the NHTSA has four open investigations into issues related to the vehicles, according to Reuters. Fisker, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, contracted assembly and some development work to Magna, which built the Ocean at the same Austrian factory where the Jaguar I-Pace is assembled.

Ocean production was slow to ramp up, but once it did, sales were even slower. Left with a glut of undelivered EVs, Fisker paused production in March as it sought to draw down inventory and seek additional funding. Around the same time, Fisker slashed prices by up to $24,000 while, with concerns about quality issues already creeping in, Tesla began freezing Oceans out as trade-ins.