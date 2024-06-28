Genesis has updated its midsize sedan with a long-wheelbase model

Luxury touches include power door closers and airline-style rear seats

U.S. versions will be 2026 models, with prices to come

Genesis has revealed an updated version of its Electrified G80 just two years after the battery-powered midsize sedan first went on sale.

The car made its formal debut on Thursday at the 2024 Busan auto show in Korea, and will be available in the U.S. as a 2026 model. This points to an arrival in showrooms sometime next year.

The current Electrified G80 is already an impressive sedan, and rather than mess with the winning formula, Genesis focused on further refining the sedan, as well as dialing up the luxury features.

The key update is a wheelbase that's about 5.1 inches longer, which results in more legroom for rear-seat passengers. Genesis also made changes to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness levels.

2026 Genesis Electrified G80 (Korea spec)

There are also new options normally reserved for luxury sedans in much pricier segments than the $80,000-bracket in which the Electrified G80 sits. These include a pushbutton system for closing the doors, as well as a rear-window curtain, and executive-style seats with leg rests.

Other changes include a new 27-inch display combining a digital gauge cluster and infotainment system, a revised front fascia, new dish-style 19-inch wheels, an electronically controlled charging port cover, and headlights with micro-lens array technology. This uses thousands of tiny lenses that help focus the light emitted from an LED, resulting in a brighter, cleaner light.

Genesis hasn't mentioned any change to the powertrain. The current Electrified G80 comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 365 hp. The sole battery is an 87.2-kwh unit. The EPA's range estimate for the car is 282 miles.

Genesis said U.S. specifications for the 2026 Electrified G80 may differ and will be announced at a later date.