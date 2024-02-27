Fiat this week debuted five concept cars at the 2024 Geneva auto show, previewing a new EV model line alongside the updated 500e that's scheduled to reach U.S. showrooms later this year.

The concepts, all based on one of the Stellantis STLA platforms due to be shared by the automaker's many brands, include a pickup truck and camper van, as well as a hatchback, SUV, and a coupe-like crossover.

Fiat Panda Camper concept

Fiat didn't offer any technical details, but said it will offer all-electric, hybrid, and internal-combustion powertrains in production models based on these concepts, the first of which will debut in July 2024. Fiat then plans to launch a new model for this family of vehicles every year for the next three years.

While last year it detailed the STLA Medium platform, Stellantis hasn't yet revealed the STLA Small that's likely to underpin these Fiat models. Fiat doesn't provide the dimensions of these concepts or indicate for sure which STLA platform.

Fiat Panda Pick-Up concept

At least some of the concepts are intended as replacements for specific global Fiat models. The City Car hatch previews a future version of the Fiat Panda, which has been on sale in its current form since 2011. The Pick-Up previews a potential successor to the Fiat Strada pickup currently popular in South America, while the Fastback coupe-like crossover is intended as a successor to the Brazilian-market Fiat Fastback (also sold in the Middle East as the Tipo).

U.S. sales are uncertain. As Fiat told Green Car Reports, the automaker is focusing on the revamped 500e for the U.S. right now. This model, which arrived in Europe four years ago, will go on sale in the U.S. in March. The 500 nameplate will always be used for small 2-door models, according to Fiat, but that leave the options open for any of these models to be sold as part of a different model line.