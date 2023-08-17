Acura on Thursday officially revealed its first fully electric vehicle, the 2024 Acura ZDX.

Initial specs show this inceptive EV effort for the Honda luxury and performance brand to enter the fast lane with some impressive specs, including up to 500 hp and a projected range up to 325 miles.

If it feels like Acura already revealed the ZDX, it almost did—in last year’s Precision EV concept that bowed at the same event last year, when the ZDX name was also confirmed. Acura had previously applied the ZDX badge to a quirky crossover vehicle a decade ago.

2024 Acura ZDX

Since its concept tease, the production ZDX arrives sans steering yoke and with interior cues that hew much more closely to the look of Acura’s gasoline models, albeit with most of the concept’s silhouette intact. In all, it has a look of its own, but it’s also clearly closely related to the Cadillac Lyriq. At 197.7 inches long, 77.0 inches wide, and 64.4 inches high, the ZDX measures within an inch of the Cadillac Lyriq in all key dimensions. It also rides on the same 121.8-inch wheelbase.

There will be two different versions of the ZDX, both built alongside the Lyriq, at the same former Saturn plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The base A-Spec will offer a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version or available dual-motor all-wheel drive. The performance-oriented Type S version will include the dual-motor setup and will, Acura says, be the best-performing SUV from the brand ever.

With an estimated 500 hp in dual-motor form likely to deliver 0-60 mph in less than five seconds. Single-motor versions make 340 hp. The ZDX will tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The 102-kwh battery pack provides 325 EPA-cycle miles of driving range, Acura projects. That’s more than the 314-mile EPA rating given to the 2024 Lyriq. Type S models will slot in at a projected 288 miles. Just as with the Lyriq, Acura boasts CCS-format DC fast-charging at up to 190 kw—good for 81 miles of range in 10 minutes. Honda is one of seven automakers, also including GM, that have partnered in a plan to add 30,000 high-power DC fast-charging connectors at U.S. urban and highway locations.

2024 Acura ZDX

The ZDX is a five-seater, riding on a four-wheel independent suspension, with multi-link arrangements front and rear and the skateboard-like dedicated EV layout allowing a roomy cabin. GM’s Ultium battery tech mounts in the space directly under the passenger cell. A-Spec versions come with amplitude-reactive dampers and 20-inch wheels, while Type S versions get an adaptive damping system and ride on an air suspension. Other Type S upgrades include larger Brembo front brakes and machined-finished 22-inch wheels, with high-performance summer tires and 22-inch gloss-black wheels available.

With the 2024 ZDX Type S, Acura is introducing a Hands Free Cruise system, which is almost certainly due to be a resigned version of GM’s Super Cruise. The ZDX also includes the first automatic parking assist system in an Acura, in addition to a full suite of active-safety items like automatic emergency braking, active lane control, rear cross-traffic braking, and blind-spot steering assist.

The ZDX offers an 11.3-inch central touchscreen interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus Google built-in and EV-charge-related route planning. Battery preconditioning coordinates with the guidance to make charging stops as brief as possible. Other comfort-oriented cabin tech includes Bang & Olufsen premium audio. Otherwise, the ZDX's passenger- and cargo-related features and details haven't yet been laid out.

A-Spec versions will start in the $60,000 range, while Type S versions will be in the $70,000 range. Acura says that the ZDX will arrive at dealerships in early 2024.