Faraday Future has confirmed an official EPA range of 381 miles for at least one version of its FF 91 electric SUV, although production timing is still uncertain.

The 381-mile rating applies to the FF 91 Futurist model, the company said in a press release. Faraday also confirmed to Green Car Reports that the rating is for models with a 142-kwh battery pack. Faraday is currently taking pre-orders for the Futurist and a Futurist Alliance model, with pre-orders for an unnamed base model to open at a later date.

Faraday Future FF91 prototype

The FF 91 has been expected for years. It was first shown in concept form in 2017, the company built its first pre-production car in 2018. But funding issues have delayed the FF 91's launch—and may do so once again.

In July, the company said it needed more funding to put the FF 91 into production, adding that it was targeted a fourth-quarter 2022 launch if that funding could be secured. Faraday didn't offer any updates with the announcement of the FF 91's range certification.

Faraday Future FF91 prototype

Yet Faraday also announced earlier this year that it plans to put the somewhat smaller FF 81 into mass production at a Korean plant in 2024. The FF 91 is slated to be built in California.

Since 2019, Faraday has been led by Carsten Breitfeld, who led the BMW i8 program and was at another troubled EV startup—Byton. That startup planned to launch its own electric SUV—the M-Byte—that it aimed to launch in the United States in 2021. But financial issues forced Byton into bankruptcy instead, even though the startup received a lifeline from Foxconn in 2021.