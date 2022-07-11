German automotive supplier Mahle has developed an electric motor it claims sets new standards for durability.

The Super Continuous Torque (SCT) motor is "wear-free" and can run continuously at 90% of its maximum output, Mahle said in a press release. This makes it ideal for performance EVs, as well as towing, the company said, adding that the new motor was developed with both passenger cars and commercial vehicles in mind.

This durability is achieved with a new integrated oil cooling system, which in addition to performing its primary function allows waste heat to be harvested for other uses, Mahle claims.

Mahle Super Continuous Torque electric motor

As with any new piece of hardware, manufacturer claims derived from in-house testing aren't guaranteed to hold up in the real world. And it's unclear if the SCT motor will be equally effective in the many types of vehicles Mahle claims it can be used in—from performance cars and commercial trucks to construction equipment and tractors.

Mahle hasn't announced any customers for the SCT motor, and it may prove a tough sell. While many suppliers—such as Yamaha—are looking to capitalize on EV sales growth by developing motors, most automakers that specialize in EVs are developing motors in-house rather than buying from suppliers.

Although full-line automakers are generally buying their motors from suppliers, Rivian stands out as the only one of the EV-only automakers to be doing so now—and even that's due to change.

Elaphe in-wheel motor for Lightyear 0

Tesla, Lucid, and Polestar have all developed their own motors. General Motors has too, but it won't be building them.

Meanwhile, Lordstown stands as an outlier in that it's the only company aiming to use Elaphe in-wheel motors in a pickup or SUV—in its Endurance pickup truck, under a licensing agreement with the company. That's something Ford looked at, but ultimately nixed for its F-150 Lightning pickup.