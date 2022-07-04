General Motors is issuing a retroactive discount for Chevrolet Bolt EV models bought in 2022, reimbursing owners who bought their cars before a big price cut announced one month ago.

First reported by Automotive News (subscription required), GM will give eligible buyers up to $6,000 back, in line with the discount applied to the 2023 Bolt EV, which brought that model's base price down to $26,595 including destination charges. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV got a $6,300 price cut, lowering its base price to $28,195 with destination.

GM will reimburse owners of 2020-2022 Bolt EVs, although it's unclear if all owners will get the full $6,000. And the reimbursement program doesn't apply to Bolt EV leases.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

A few weeks ago we reported on GM's additional incentives to get new 2022 and 2021 Bolt EV and EUV models down to the same price of new 2023 models. But this is an additional perk—and rare to see something like this applied retroactively. Some might see the bonus as also making good on any resale-value adjustment due to the price cut.

Admittedly this retroactive discount will likely apply to only a handful of customers. Automotive News reports that Chevy sold just 358 Bolt EVs in the first quarter of 2022. Second-quarter figures weren't available at the time of publication, but they were likely similar.

Production of the Bolt EV was suspended for a big portion of the past year. As a battery-related recall involved every Bolt EV made, it held up some 2021, and even 2020 models, that had been at the dealership.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Bolt EV was updated for the 2022 model year, which also saw the addition of the Bolt EUV variant to the lineup. The price cut and a new Redline Edition for the Bolt EUV are the only changes for 2023.

The 2023 model year price adjustment—and the array of discounts on older Bolt EV models—helps make things right in advance of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, due to start around $30,000.