The BZ4X, Toyota's first mass-produced global EV, is being recalled for an increased risk that the wheels could loosen and come off the vehicle. The recall applies to the jointly developed Subaru Solterra as well, according to a report from Reuters on Wednesday.

Sharp turns or sudden braking could cause a wheel bolt to loosen, which can cause the wheel to break free, according to Japan's safety agency. There were no known injuries caused by the defect in Japan, the home country of the two automakers.

The recall encompasses 2,700 BZ4X and 2,600 Solterra models. The majority of those vehicles were destined for European markets, and only 280 of the BZ4Xs were shipped to the U.S. and Canada.

Toyota indicated that not every model was subjected to the recall, and a Subaru spokesperson added that none of the recalled Solterras had been delivered to customers in the U.S. There have been no recalls announced through the NHTSA yet, suggesting no customers have taken delivery of the defective cars in the U.S.

Despite the limited impact, the recall of the brands' first wide-scale electric vehicles less than two months after product launch could cause some unease among dealers, especially since the electric crossovers arrive later to market than many other electric crossovers, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Tesla Model Y.

Still, recalls are not uncommon for all-new vehicles, not to mention those with all-new electric powertrains. Ford recalled the Mach-E last month for a software issue that was remedied with an over-the-air update, which Tesla has done several times with the Model Y. Hyundai and Kia recalled the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 last month for a rollaway risk that affected nearly 20,000 models.

Toyota is investigating the cause of the loose bolt.