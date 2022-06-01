Toyota has expanded its family of Corolla Cross models to include a hybrid version anticipated at 37 mpg.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid has what Toyota terms its fifth-generation hybrid system—here in all-wheel-drive form. In the Corolla Cross Hybrid, it delivers 194 hp—equating to a 0-60 mph time of 8.0 seconds, more than a second better than the 169-hp non-hybrid Corolla Cross models.

Toyota didn’t detail exactly how the hybrid system is laid out here, but it uses the same “Electronic All-Wheel Drive” term that it has with the Highlander Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid to distinguish systems with an additional motor at the rear wheels. As such, the lower-power motor acts as an over-the-road component of the hybrid system, helping make launches more secure, aiding with traction when needed, and helping recover energy during deceleration and braking.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid’s 37-mpg EPA combined rating is not an official number and at this point only a manufacturer estimate. If it's that, it would be up significantly from the non-hybrid Corolla Cross’s 32 mpg combined, but it’s not particularly impressive next to the 40-mpg combined rating of the larger RAV4 Hybrid AWD—or the 52-mpg rating of the Corolla Hybrid sedan, or the 49-mpg rating of the Prius AWD.

Toyota also confirmed plans to build the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with other Corolla Cross models originally launched last year, at a joint factory with Mazda in Alabama. Toyota emphasized that, across the U.S., it also now covers its hybrid batteries for 10 years or 150,000 miles, in a warranty that is transferable to subsequent owners.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid will be offered in all five trim levels: LE, XLE, S, SE, or XSE. Two-tone paint is available, and there’s also a choice between five colors, with two different interior colors to choose from for most of the trim levels. Infotainment systems are new for the Corolla Cross Hybrid and the rest of the Corolla Cross lineup, and they include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus USB-C ports and wi-fi hotspot functionality.

With sportier S, SE, and XSE all new for the Hybrid, that includes all the existing levels except for the base L, which currently starts at $23,410 for 2022. The LE starts at $25,760 for 2022, so with some premium for the hybrid system and some more markup in the name of inflation, will the base Corolla Cross Hybrid cross the line under $30,000? Expect to see that answered over the summer.