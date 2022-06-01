Buick shows an electric Wildcat. Lexus is offering three hybrid flavors of a redesigned RX crossover, including PHEV and performance hybrid versions. And one of the few remaining Toyota models not yet offered in a hybrid version gets one. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota announced a hybrid version of its Corolla Cross, which follows a step smaller than the RAV4 in its lineup—and it confirmed that the hybrid will be US-made. The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid might deliver on price and value, but based on preliminary numbers its gas mileage might actually slot in lower than that of the RAV4 Hybrid.

Lexus revealed a redesigned fifth-generation version of its RX crossover, and there are several different ways this lineup becomes more electrified. With the V-6 banished, the 2023 Lexus RX lineup will soon include three hybrids: an RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, an RX 350h hybrid, and an RX 500h F Sport Performance model with Lexus’ Direct4 directly connecting an electric motor at each axle.

And the Buick Wildcat concept shows a new and different design direction for GM’s Buick brand, ahead of the arrival of its first EV for North America in 2024. GM also revealed that the Electra name will be applied to a series of Buick EVs.

