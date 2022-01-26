Kia on Tuesday released pricing information for its 2022 EV6 electric car, which starts arriving at dealerships in February.

The 2022 Kia EV6 starts at $42,115 in base form, which makes it slightly more than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.4 but less than the entry price of a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

If buyers are eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit—meaning they have enough of a tax liability to claim it—that effectively lowers the base price of the base EV6 Light to $34,615. Kia notes that other state incentives may apply, such as carpool-lane access in California. Unlike its Hyundai Ioniq 5 cousin, the Kia EV6 will be offered in all 50 states.

2022 Kia EV6

The EV6 lineup includes Light, Wind, and sporty-looking GT-Line models.

The Light version comes only in single-motor rear-wheel-drive form, with a 58.0-kwh battery pack and an EPA-rated range of 232 miles.

Wind and GT-Line models can be had in either single-motor rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The RWD versions produce 225 hp from a 168-kw rear motor, with an EPA range of up to 310 miles from a larger 77.4-kwh battery pack; they cost $48,215 and $52,415, respectively.

Those same models can also be had with AWD, bringing 320 hp (74-kw front motor plus 165-kw rear motor). They cost $52,115 and $57,115, respectively, and Kia says that they can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

2022 Kia EV6

Built on the modular E-GMP platform for electric vehicles developed by parent Hyundai, the EV6 is capable of speedy DC fast-charging supporting 400-volt and 800-volt hardware. A 350-kw charge connector can serve up 70 miles in less than five minutes, or a charge from 10% to 80% in under 18 minutes. With the 11-kw onboard charger, the EV6 can charge the larger pack on AC from 10% to 100% in 7 hours, 10 minutes.

The EV6 also offers Vehicle to Load functionality, which allows 1.9 kw of power for devices, tools, or other equipment. It can charge another EV at Level 1 rates. An augmented-reality head-up display and 21 standard active-safety and driver-assistance features make the

2022 Kia EV6

A GT performance model is on the way, with a 576-hp output (160-kw front motor plus 270-kw rear motor) and an estimated 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds. It will join the lineup in late 2022.

The EV6 is only one of several fully electric models due over the next couple years, as part of a pivot toward EVs the company is calling Plan S. And beyond that, Kia plans to launch seven new EVs by 2027 and 11 new electrified models, globally, by 2026. .