The electric vehicle startup Canoo has chosen Panasonic cylindrical lithium-ion cells for its upcoming Lifestyle Vehicle, the company revealed on Monday. The Lifestyle Vehicle is expected to arrive in late 2022 and start at $34,750.

The decision keeps with the trend to favor cylindrical cells that we’ve noted among virtually all startups and companies that build only EVs.

“Our team is very focused on continuous optimization and creating IP in the areas of battery module technology, higher energy density and on a flexible thermal management platform that contributes to enhanced safety and lower cost of ownership,” said chairman and CEO Tony Aquila, who pointed to Panasonic as “a proven pioneer and world-class manufacturer of what we believe are one of the most durable electric vehicle batteries.”

Canoo battery - June 2021 iinvestor presentation

As we’ve covered in the past, Canoo looks poised to be one of the first EV makers with a structural integrated battery modules. That's a bit different than Tesla's planned cell-to-pack structural battery; it means Canoo will still be packing the 2170-format cylindrical cells into modules, but then mounting those modules directly into the vehicle chassis.

Canoo maintains that the approach brings class-leading specific energy, plus space savings and significant mass savings. The design of the battery compartment also allows future module-level repairs and upgrades, according to Canoo, perhaps allowing owners to get more use out of the vehicle.

Canoo lineup

The first model incorporating all of this will be the Lifestyle Vehicle. After initially focusing on a subscription model, the company in May announced plans to sell the vehicle in three trims ranging from $34,750 to $49,950. After that, the company has plans for a pickup truck plus a delivery van called the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle. Canoo previously disclosed a price of just $33,000 for the MPDV.

Canoo says that the Lifestyle Vehicle will be made in the fourth quarter of 2022, and it’s due to be contract manufactured in low volume by Netherlands-based NDL Nedcar for both the U.S. and the EU. That will precede a U.S. factory in Oklahoma, overseen by the contract manufacturer, that will scale up production.