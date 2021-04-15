The Toyota RAV4 Prime is a hot commodity. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is fully revealed. GM and LG Chem are reportedly readying a second battery plant. And would you choose the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or the Kia EV6? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

According to sales data, the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is still flying off dealer lots. It was the quickest-selling new car in March, and the arrival of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 don’t appear to have slowed the continued surge of interest.

The Hyundai Ioniq and Kia EV6 are built on the same global modular platform for EVs, and they both offer high-speed 800V fast-charging, bi-directional charging capability, and roomy interiors. But they make very different design statements. Seeing them side by side at a gas-station-like E-Pit 800V fast-charging stop, which one would you choose?

GM and LG Chem are reportedly set or nearly set on a deal that would establish a Tennessee battery plant, supplying cells for the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover and, potentially, for other automakers.

And the wraps are fully off the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury car. With an expected range over 400 miles, an AI-enabled Hyperscreen interface, and a sleek new cab-forward look that accomplishes the best aerodynamic efficiency ever in a production car, it shifts the ideas in the iconic S-Class to all-electric.

