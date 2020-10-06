Polestar 2 electric cars sold in China and Europe are being recalled due to an issue that could cause affected cars to shut off and be unable to restart. The recall does not affect any cars in North America.

After customers reported the issue, the electrified brand from Volvo Cars and Geely started a recall of roughly 2,200 cars currently in customer hands, according to a Friday report by Swedish publication Dager Industri (via Roadshow).

"We issued a voluntary safety recall for Polestar 2 after we investigated, verified and developed a solution for an issue reported by a small number of customers," spokesman JP Canton said in a statement to Green Car Reports.

"A fault in the logic of the Battery Energy Control Module requires a manual software update to be rectified. A total of 2,189 potentially affected registered customer vehicles in Europe and China are being recalled. No North American vehicles are impacted."

Canton also confirmed that United States deliveries hadn't quite started yet, and that cars for this market will be given a software update prior to delivery to correct the problem.

The Polestar 2 started production in March in Luqiao, China. At the time, Polestar said it planned to start U.S. deliveries by summer.

Polestar's second production model, and its first all-electric car, it marked the first deployment of a new interface and a new active-safety feature component set that will likely be shared with parent Volvo.

In a first drive we found it to mostly live up to the brand's performance emphasis, though its interior has an austere look and feel that not everyone will appreciate.

Polestar also last month pointed to "a disturbing lack of transparency" about carbon footprint, and pledged to disclose more about the total environmental impact of its cars.