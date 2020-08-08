What was Joe Biden saying about an electric Corvette?

We drove two important green vehicles this week—both popular-sized crossovers but for completely different lifestyle choices, one all-electric and one going without charging ports. We found the 2021 Toyota Venza hybrid, to be an appealing new mix of the Toyota hybrid sensibilities the brand has already shown in a half-dozen other vehicles. And we finally caught up with the Tesla Model Y and found it to be all that Tesla fans have already suggested it is—a benchmark for many electric vehicles yet to come.

Cadillac Lyriq concept

GM revealed the Cadillac Lyriq crossover as the first of many upcoming EVs, as the luxury brand plans to go mostly electric by the end of the decade.

Audi is offering the 2021 Audi E-Tron for $8,800 less, at the entry point for the lineup, compared to 2019—because of the introduction of a new Premium trim.

Used Teslas have been selling in far less time than any other electric vehicles, concluded a new study that looked at data both from before and during the pandemic.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla keeps adding vehicles and market plans. As CEO Elon Musk recently clarified through an interview and tweets, the Tesla Cybertruck has essentially become two different vehicles—one a “North American ass-kicker,” as Musk put it, and the other a smaller Cybertruck for Europe.

And yet, the Kia Soul EV reportedly isn’t coming to the U.S. at all in its current form—even though it’s been previously confirmed and EPA-rated. Kia Motors America said that plans haven’t changed—which keeps the model in a holding pattern.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype and Vision EQS concept

Mercedes-Benz and CATL have confirmed that the upcoming Mercedes EQS flagship will use cells from the Chinese battery supplier.

Two automakers outlined to us this week how they’re improving EV-related technology now and in the near future. Jaguar’s involvement in Formula E and I-Pace eTrophy racing has improved the I-Pace electric SUV in many ways already—enabled by the EV’s over-the-air upgrade capability. And Audi wants to put a powerful central computer in charge of coordinating all of the components—ranging from steering and suspension to regenerative braking—in its premium vehicles. The change will make its vehicles more efficient and better-driving.

Lordstown Endurance

Meanwhile, new EV makers continued to scramble for funding and deals. Lordstown Motors, the company aiming to build an electric truck at a former GM plant in Ohio, is seeking an IPO. Fisker is still seeking to use Volkswagen’s MEB platform for electric vehicles as the basis for its upcoming Fisker Ocean crossover; however negotiations are now on pause.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden might or might not have revealed new information about a fully electric Chevy Corvette, but he made clear that he believes EVs are the right move for the U.S. auto industry.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf

A program funded by Electrify America and implemented by AAA will offer low-income residents Volkswagen e-Golf electric hatchbacks for an all-inclusive price that amounts to about $11 a day.

A Department of Energy study suggests that if EV adoption is strong, the grids of some Western U.S. cities might feel the pinch if there isn’t more effort to make grid upgrades and embrace smart charging.

And last weekend, we wondered if electricity from your electric vehicle might serve as a currency for parking in the future. Nissan is already offering such a thing, at one very specific exhibition space near its headquarters.

