The 2025 Lucid Air Pure just became the most efficient car in America.

The Pure has an EPA-rated range of 420 miles.

The price? $71,400, base.

The 2025 Lucid Air Pure—the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version of the Air electric luxury sedan—continues to offer more range than the Tesla Model S for less than $80,000.

Lucid on Tuesday confirmed a 420-mile EPA-estimated range for the Air Pure, which was rated at 419 miles as a 2024 model. That equates to 5.0 miles per kwh from the Pure's 84-kwh battery pack, based solely on the range rating. Lucid expects a 146 MPGe EPA efficiency rating as well, which equates to about 4.3 miles per kwh in the EPA combined driving cycle.

This means the Air Pure uses less electricity to get from one place to another than any EV currently available, Lucid claims. That keeps the size of the battery pack in check, reducing consumption of raw materials, cost, and demand on the grid when it's time to charge, Lucid notes in a press release. It's another reminder that efficiency is what really drives Lucid engineering.

Considering the scope of vehicles rated by the EPA, it's also the most efficient U.S.-market vehicle of any fuel or powertrain type.

The Air Pure was initially available with all-wheel drive, but Lucid adding the rear-wheel-drive version in late 2023 and eventually dropped the all-wheel-drive configuration in an effort to streamline the Air lineup. Lucid cut the price by $7,500 earlier this year to $71,400. That price remains in effect for 2025, keeping the Air Pure below the Tesla Model S, which starts at $74,630 with dual-motor all-wheel drive and a 402-mile range.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson - Arizona plant commissioning

For 2025, the heat pump previously available on the Air Grand Touring and high-performance Air Sapphire is now standard across the lineup, helping to reduce range loss in cold weather. All models also receive new control hardware with triple the processing power and twice the memory, according to Lucid.

An expanded driver-assistance suite is also rolling out for 2025, adding features like a surround-view camera system and a live blind-spot camera view, while Grand Touring models receive an upgraded audio system.

The all-wheel-drive Grand Touring's range drops slightly for 2025, from 516 miles to 512 miles, but it's still by far the longest-range EV currently on sale. It's priced from $112,400 which, like the Pure pricing, is unchanged from 2024. The Air Touring remains the least-expensive all-wheel-drive Air, with an $80,400 base price and up to 406 miles of range.