Most Audi E-Tron models are being recalled for a brake hose tear risk

The same recall was issued for most Porsche Taycan models

The recall affects the 2022-2024 E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT

Audi is recalling 9,653 E-Tron GT models to replace front brake hoses that could tear and leak fluid.

The recall encompasses both standard E-Tron GT and sporty RS E-Tron GT sedans from model years 2022-2024. The affected vehicles may have front brake hoses that can't stand up to the bending and deflection inherent in normal operation, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This can can cause cracks in the fabric material of the hoses, leading to brake fluid leaks.

2024 Audi e-tron GT

If this condition occurs, drivers may notice longer brake pedal travel, or see a dashboard warning light, Audi said, adding that while it has received two warranty claims related to this problem, it is unaware of any related crashes or injuries.

Audi dealers will replace the front brake hoses free of charge. The automaker expects to mail owner notification letters on August 16, 2024. Owners can visit Audi's recall page or contact Audi at 1-800-253-2834 and reference recall number 47UP, or contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 and reference recall number 24V465000.

2024 Audi e-tron GT

The related Porsche Taycan, which shares the E-Tron GT's J1 platform and 800-volt electrical architecture, is also being recalled for front brake hoses that can crack and leak. Porsche is recalling 31,689 cars from model years 2022 to 2025. It's also replacing front brake hoses free of charge.

The E-Tron GT launched for the 2022 model year and gets an update that boosts efficiency and range. Audi is also reshuffling the lineup, dropping the base E-Tron GT and replacing with a new S E-Tron GT grade. That leaves the RS E-Tron GT as the middle child, with a new RS E-Tron GT Performance grade above it. Launch timing for the U.S. will be announced later this year.