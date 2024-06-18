The 2025 Audi E-Tron GT gets a boost in range, efficiency, and power as part of a mid-cycle refresh revealed Monday.

Styling hasn't changed much from what we've become familiar with since the E-Tron GT was unveiled in 2021, although there are new front fascia designs for the different grades. Audi has put more effort into improving performance—along the lines of updates recently given to the related Porsche Taycan for 2025.

The base E-Tron GT has been dropped. The entry-level grade is a new 670-hp S E-Tron GT. The carryover RS E-Tron GT is now the middle child of the lineup, and sees output increase from the previous 647 hp to 845 hp. A new RS E-Tron GT Performance grade sits atop the range with 912 hp. It's capable of 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds, while top speed is limited to 155 mph.

2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT

Dual-motor all-wheel drive remains standard across the board; you won't find a single-motor version, or one with three motors like the Audi SQ8 E-Tron performance electric SUV. All models also feature a boost function that delivers 94 hp in 10-second intervals.

All models use the same 105-kwh battery pack as the updated Taycan. The pack sits lower and, at 1,378 pounds, weighs slightly less than the previous 83.7-kwh pack despite its higher capacity. Charging power increases from 270 kw to 320 kw, enabling a 10%-80% charge in 18 minutes. The maximum energy recoverable via regenerative braking also increases from 290 kw to 400 kw.

Audi estimates a maximum 378 miles of range as measured on the European WLTP testing cycle. An equivalent EPA figure will be lower, but could still improve on the current E-Tron GT's 249-mile rating.

2025 Audi S E-Tron GT

Other changes include more powerful 10-piston front brake calipers, with standard steel rotors on the S E-Tron GT, a tungsten carbide-coated rotor design on the RS models (this is also optional on the S), and available carbon ceramic rotors. Strengthened driveshafts, recalibrated electronics for controlling torque distribution, and new dual-valve dampers shared with the updated Taycan round out the chassis changes.

In a first drive of the 2025 Taycan we found it makes good on the mission, not letting up on the poise and high-speed stability that made this model a standout for road trips—now with even more real-world range. With the pre-facelift E-Tron GT, touring comfort was prioritized over Taycan sharpness—which actually made it our preference for long-distance blasts.

2025 Audi S E-Tron GT

Inside, the seats, steering wheel, and door sills were redesigned. Audi continues to use its own interface for the E-Tron GT, with a digital instrument cluster that now shows battery temperature, maximum possible charge rate, a completion forecast, and preconditioning status.

Pricing information and launch timing for the U.S.-market 2025 Audi E-Tron GT will be announced at a later date. Production is expected to stay at Audi's factory in Böllinger Höfe, Germany.