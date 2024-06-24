Gas-electric Kia Carnival debuts for 2025

Powertrain delivers a net 242 hp

Three levels of brake regeneration are controlled by shift paddles

Kia on Monday announced prices for the new hybrid version of its Carnival minivan.

The 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid starts at $41,895 (including the mandatory $1,395 destination charge) for the base LXS grade. That's $2,000 more than the non-hybrid Carnival LXS. Kia also offers a lower Carnival LX grade starting at $37,895 with destination, but it isn't available with the hybrid powertrain.

EX ($44,095), SX ($48,995), and SX Prestige ($53,995) grades are also available. These models are also priced $2,000 higher than equivalent hybrid versions.

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid

Introduced as part of a mid-cycle revamp of the Carnival that also includes tech upgrades and somewhat more SUV-inspired styling, the Carnival Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-4 gasoline engine with a 54-kw (72-hp) electric motor at the input shaft of a 6-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to the front wheels only.

Hybrid models produce 242 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Non-hybrid models have a 3.5-liter V-6 making 287 hp and 260 lb-ft, with an 8-speed automatic. V-6 models are EPA rated at 21 mpg combined but ratings for the Carnival Hybrid have not been published yet. In the Kia Sorento Hybrid, which also gets a facelift for 2025, a similar powertrain returns 36 mpg combined.

The Carnival Hybrid also offers three levels of regenerative braking selectable via steering-wheel paddles, 17-inch wheels with a more aerodynamic design, and active air flaps.

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid

All 2025 Carnival models receive a significant infotainment tech update. A 12.3-inch touchscreen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 4.2-inch TFT instrument-cluster panel are standard, while EX and higher grades have both a 12.3-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster mounted in a single curved housing. A digital rearview camera mirror and upgraded voice recognition system are available as well.

The Carnival Hybrid joins two other hybrid minivan entires in the U.S. The Toyota Sienna is available only as a hybrid, without costing much if any more than non-hybrids and offering the option of all-wheel drive. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is in fact a plug-in hybrid with a 32-mile electric range that qualifies for $7,500 federal EV tax credit. The Honda Odyssey isn't currently available as a hybrid, but that might be in the product pipeline as well.

As of yet, Kia hasn't said whether the Carnival will be offered as a plug-in hybrid. There is a Sorento Plug-In Hybrid that offered 32 miles of electric range in its pre-facelift guise. That model also returns for 2025.