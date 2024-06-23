An electric BMW M3 variant is in the works

BMW M division's boss expects his electric sports car to "beat everything"

The electric M3 variant, possibly called i3 M, probably won't arrive until 2026 or 2027



Luxury automaker BMW, known for making sports car icons, has mapped out a performance plan for its next-gen EVs.

Work is underway on those vehicles, which will be based on the Neue Klasse platform. BMW's M performance division is dedicating resources to create M cars from these new vehicles. One of those vehicles will be an electric M3, which is among the most important and historic models the division churns out.

Frank van Meel, the man in charge of BMW's M division, told Motor Trend the upcoming electric sports car based on the Neue Klasse platform "will beat everything you have ever seen."

Expected to be part of an expanded 3-Series lineup, the sedan might revive the i3 nameplate to be badged i3 M.

BMW began testing a 4-motor performance powertrain in an i4 prototype back in 2022. BMW never said how much power that prototype made. Motor Trend said the upcoming performance vehicle will have about 1,000 kw, which is about 1,341 hp. That would make the electric sport sedan the most powerful production M car in history. It would also be more powerful than nearly every production electric car on the market including the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid.

BMW has been developing its next-generation electric motors in-house with an emphasis on lightweight and compact design.

M cars have always had a strong focus on driving dynamics rather than outright power. The electric era sounds like it will be no different despite the extreme power output coming in this electric car. Van Meel told the magazine that a strong emphasis will be put on “neutral, linear, and predictable” handling, limits, and chassis control.

Purists will be delighted to hear van Meel confirmed rear-wheel drive will be available in the EV era, though obviously not with a 4-motor powertrain.

The electric M3 variant will likely arrive around 2026 or 2027.