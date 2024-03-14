BMW is relying on Shell Recharge Solutions to offer customers streamlined access to EV charging stations across multiple networks.

The automaker on Wednesday announced an agreement with Shell Recharge Solutions that it claims will provide access to more than 100,000 public chargers through the My BMW app. These chargers are not only part of Shell's network, but also ChargePoint, EVgo, EVConnect and Blink.

By signing up with Shell Recharge and adding a credit card for payment, customers will be able to use the My BMW app to charge without having to create separate accounts or download separate apps for each charging network, according to a BMW press release.

2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive

Shell Recharge Solutions incorporates what used to be called Greenlots. Shell acquired that business in 2019 and then called it the "foundation for Shell's continued expansion of electric mobility solutions in North America."

BMW will continue to offer free fast charging on the Electrify America network as well, but the automaker's partnership with Shell is the latest in a series of shifts as automakers steer away from free fast charging, which doesn't necessarily sync with the reality that most EV drivers charge at home. And instead, it offers more ease and charging options on road trips.

The trend appears instead to be toward aggregation—and, in most cases, including more potential chargers into that aggregation. That's what Ford is illustrating in soon incorporating Tesla Superchargers into its route planning.

2022 BMW i4 M50

Like Ford and others, BMW plans to offer customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network. It previously said it would adopt the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port in 2025 and provide adapters for existing BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce EVs with Combined Charging Standard (CCS) ports that same year.

BMW is also one of the partners in the Ionna charging network, which has the potential to be the closest rival yet to Tesla's Supercharger network. And it's partnered with Honda and Ford for smart-charging tech that will help support the grid.