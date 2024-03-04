Nissan might help get a Fisker electric pickup built. Public charging is essential even for those who charge at home. And Costco is offering thousands off the price of Audi EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Costco members can get Audi EV discounts—including up to $3,000 off the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT. The recently revamped 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron lineup also qualifies, with a $2,000 discount, and the Q4 E-Tron for $1,500.

According to a report out just before the weekend Nissan might build the Fisker Alaska electric pickup, as well as an electric truck with its own Nissan name. Citing inside sources, the two companies are reportedly in “advanced talks” that may include major investment, manufacturing and, perhaps, a shared platform.

And according to recent survey results, the often-cited figure that 85% of EV drivers charge at home isn’t the whole story. Among those who have access to home charging, 60% still use public charging at least a few days a week—underscoring the complexity and necessity of widely available public chargers.

_______________________________________

