General Motors has announced that starting in 2025 it will build the Tesla charge port, called North American Charging Standard (NACS), into its future EVs.

And so, with three out of three U.S.-based automakers now on board (Stellantis is based in the Netherlands), it seems we truly have a North American charging standard.

The news, which follows that made by Ford several weeks ago, will allow GM EV drivers to tap into a vastly larger range of road-trip fast-charging options than they can today. The Tesla Supercharger network consists of 12,000 chargers today, according to GM.

GM and BrightDrop - Ultium Charge 360

GM plans to incorporate the Tesla Supercharger network into its Ultium Charge 360 Network of chargers—meaning that they will also be featured in respective vehicle and mobile apps, allowing a vastly larger set of fast-charging options for drivers of its EVs.

That very closely matches details in Ford’s announcement from a few weeks ago—down to the detail that existing models will gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network starting in 2024 with an adapter.

Tesla Supercharger connector - now called NACS

Also as Ford, GM suggested that with those future vehicles it’s completely dropping the CCS port. “In the future, GM will make adapters available for drivers of NACS-enabled vehicles to allow charging on CCS-capable fast charge stations,” it said in a release on the news.

GM didn’t clearly lay out exactly when the transition will happen, although Ford said it will start in 2025 with its Gen 2 EVs—led by the T3 electric pickup and a 3-row electric SUV.

Tesla charging on EVgo network

GM’s collaborations with EVgo and Pilot add more than 5,000 North American fast-chargers, and it’s as of yet unclear whether those stations will all be built to the CCS standard or if some of them will pivot to NACS. Green Car Reports has reached out for clarification.