Fisker on Thursday released more details of its Pear urban EV, which was first shown at the automaker's recent Product Day event, ahead of an additional showing at the Munich auto show this next week.

With a targeted base price of $29,900 before the incentives, the Pear will be offered with two battery options allowing 180 miles or 320 miles of range, Fisker claimed in a press release. Both 20-inch and 22-inch wheels will be offered, which will likely impact final range ratings.

Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions are planned, with base models targeting 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds. A Fisker Pear Extreme performance model is also planned.

Fisker Pear

The 15-foot-long Pear will be available with seating for five or six, according to Fisker. In the six-seat version, a two-seat bench replaces the front-passenger bucket seat and center console. Fisker also claims sustainable materials will be used throughout the interior.

As previewed at the Fisker Product Day event, the Pear features a "Houdini trunk" Fisker claims will make loading and unloading cargo in tight street-parking situations easier. The trunk lid and glass move down behind the rear bumper beam, instead of swinging out and potentially hitting nearby parked cars. A drawer-like insulated frunk is included as well.

Fisker also discussed a "Lounge Mode" that, when activated, folds all seats flat, with the rear seats folding back into the cargo area. The open space is perfect for watching movies on the available 17.1-inch screen, Fisker suggests.

Fisker Pear

The automaker says actual production will start in 2025. Fisker previously said the Pear would be built by Foxconn at the latter's Ohio factory, but just after the Product Day event where the Pear was first shown, it became clear that a deal between Fisker and Foxconn was not yet finalized.

Fisker has also shown the $45,000 Alaska electric truck, also due to be U.S.-built, but it also cautioned not to come to conclusions on manufacturing. The Alaska is based on the Ocean crossover SUV, which Fisker has so far struggled to produce, with contract manufacturer Magna, at expected volumes.