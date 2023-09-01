Rivian tops 400 miles of EPA range with its Max pack. Fisker provides a closer look at its affordable Pear EV. And the Tesla Model 3 gets a new look and more—for Europe. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla on Thursday night revealed a revamped version of the Model 3 for Europe. Although it’s about the same dimensions as the outgoing version, a design and styling refresh improves aerodynamics. What Tesla calls an all-new interior doesn’t look all that much different than the current version, but upgraded materials, ventilated front seats, and revamped infotainment and premium sound could go a long way. There’s no word yet on how EPA range might change with these models—or even, at the time of writing, when they’ll be offered in the U.S.

Rivian disclosed that its R1T with the 180-kwh Max pack achieves up to an EPA-cycle 410 miles. Deliveries for the first Max pack models are due later in the year.

And Fisker has revealed a few new details regarding its upcoming $29,900 Pear urban EV. The Pear will offer 180 or 320 miles of range, Fisker claims, from two different battery packs. All-wheel drive and an Extreme performance model are also in the works. The model, with seating for up to six and a unique “Houdini trunk” arrangement, could provide a much-needed shakeup for small-car packaging norms.

